Alleged drug importation: Ensure importers sign indemnity form, ANLCA tells members

Following the arrest of a clearing agent, Otunba Sunday Oyebola who is a chieftain of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) over alleged importation of psychotropic drugs by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently, ANLCA has directed its members to ensure importers sign Indemnity Form before any cargo will be cleared at the ports.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos regarding the recent arrest of its member, the acting President of ANLCA, DrKayode Farinto noted that the association has overtime urged her members to ensure that the indemnity form is signed before deciding to take up a consignment for clearance.

According to him “We called this press…