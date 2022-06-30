Caverton makes new appointments to reposition subsidiaries

In a bid to address the changes and challenges within the aviation, marine logistics and fossil energy sectors, the Group Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group has appointed a new Managing Director/Accountable Manager, Captain Ibrahim Chafe Bello for Caverton Helicopters Limited, effective from July 1, 2022.

The company attributed the latest appointments to its goal to reposition its subsidiary companies (Caverton Marine and Caverton Helicopters).

The Board also approved the appointments of a new Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr Rotimi Makanjuola and Executive Director of Training for Caverton Helicopters in the person of Mrs Lolade Abiola.

According to a…