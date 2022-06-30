Customs ‘killing’ haulage industry with indiscriminate seizure of trucks — AMATO

Truckers under the aegis of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) have accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of killing haulage business with indiscriminate seizure of container carrying trucks. This is even as the group revealed that over 500 trucks belonging to different truckers are languishing away in various Customs warehouses after being arrested.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting hosted by the Honourable Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki for maritime associations and unions in Lagos, Chairman of AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemi wondered why the Customs will continue seizing trucks carrying containers that contain illegal goods, but allow…