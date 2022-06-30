I won’t interfere with INEC’s conduct of elections ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his assurances to give a free hand to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the Commission (INEC) delivers peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible elections next year.

He spoke on Wednesday night in Lisbon, Portugal at a meeting with representatives of Nigerians living in that country.

The President said with the conclusion of the primaries of the political parties, all eyes are now on the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

‘‘We also look forward to a smooth transition to the next government. As I have said before, our administration will not compromise on doing the right things and the welfare of…