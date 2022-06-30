Most Nigerians living with ulcer, cancer-causing infection despite poor diagnosis, treatment — Expert

PRESIDENT, African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Initiative, Professor Stella Smith, says that 50 percent of the world’s population, Nigerian inclusive, is infected with helicobacter pylori, an organism that can cause gastric disorders, including peptic ulcer disease, gastritis and gastric cancer, but its diagnosis and treatment in Nigeria is poor.

Smith, who spoke at the official presentation of the African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group (AHMSG) at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMER), Lagos, said that the World Health Organisation as far back as 1994 had categorised helicobacter pylori, a bacteria that infects and colonises the human intestine, a…