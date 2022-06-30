MOWCA Secretary General begins strategic alliance talks with IMO

Dr Paul Adalikwu, Secretary-General of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) has commenced strategic alliance talks with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London

This was a major fallout of his first formal visit to the Secretary General of the IMO, Kitack Lim after about a decade of MOWCA’s absence from the global maritime body’s activities.

The leadership of the two key maritime organizations in the international and regional arenas met to chart a new partnership for their mutual benefits.

The meeting which was at the instance of MOWCA’s new Secretary General, discussed ongoing plan for the Regional Maritime Development Bank and…