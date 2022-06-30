NANTA raises the alarm over foreign airlines’ $450 million trapped in Nigeria

THE National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has raised the alarm on how the trapped $450 million funds of foreign airlines operating in Nigeria has posed a real threat to the industry and the continuity of the business of the travel professionals, warning that the consequences may bring forth future worse than the pandemic for travel agencies.

The global clearing house for over 300 airlines, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had at its just ended Annual General Meeting in Doha, the United Arab Emirates through its director general, Willie Walsh had bemoaned the negative impact the $1billion funds belonging to foreign airlines trapped in some African…