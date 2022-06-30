New York lawmakers to loosen gun laws after Supreme Court ruling

New York lawmakers will meet in an emergency session on Thursday to loosen the state’s gun-licensing laws to conform with a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right for people to carry weapons in public for self-defence.

Last week’s Supreme Court decision was in a case challenging New York’s century-old gun license laws. The six justices in the court’s conservative majority ruled that it was unconstitutional to require law-abiding people to provide a proper cause, or some kind of special need, for concealed-carry handgun licenses for self-defence.

Soon after, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, ordered the extraordinary session…