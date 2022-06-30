Nigerians must be independent of govt to boost economy, says SDP presidential candidate

The presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that Nigerians must vote for a government that would invest in Nigerians to be independent of the government to drive the economy.

He said the total dependence of Nigerians on the government was partly responsible for the level of perverse poverty among the population, who need an enabling environment to grow their businesses and make good decisions for the right leadership.

Adewole who spoke with Tribune Online in an exclusive interview maintained that the only path to economic prosperity for Nigerians was to have a government that invests in education and power to drive creativity…