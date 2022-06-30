Sokoto pilgrim returns lost $700 belonging to Kaduna pilgrim

As more Nigerian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of the commencement of this year’s Hajj exercise, a pilgrim from Sokoto State, on Thursday, found and returned $700, N70,000 and four Saudi Riyal belonging to Kaduna State pilgrims in Madinah.

The Good Samaritan, Alhaji Arzika Bakaya, who is from Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, found the pouch in which the owner put the money and return and handed it over to officials of his state’s pilgrims welfare board.

Officials of the Sokoto Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in turn handed over the pouch containing the money to the Madina Coordinator of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Ibrahim…