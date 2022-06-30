Train attack: NSCDC to establish Transport Marshalls

In the aftermath of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack on 28th March 2022, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has hinted about the plan to establish a new squad to be named Transport Marshalls.

Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who gave this indication on Thursday in Abuja at the second Commandant General’s Quarterly Conference in the year 2022, said this new initiative to protect the nation’s critical national assets and infrastructure would be implemented in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Audi said: “In reaction to the need to take proactive steps towards ensuring the effective protection of Critical…