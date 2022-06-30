TY Danjuma Foundation pledges to ensure peace in Benue communities ravaged by herdsmen crisis

Victim Support Fund on Thursday distributed food items to over 1,000 internally displaced persons, (IDPs) in Naka, Gwer West local government area of the state.

This is just as the foundation owned by the retired Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma, one-time Minister of Defense promised to continue with peacekeeping and building mechanism in communities ravaged by herdsmen attacks in Benue State.

Items distributed at Naka include beans, rice, garri, vegetable oil, sugar as well as hygiene kits and school bags.

Making the distribution on behalf of Danjuma, Chairperson VSF Benue State Emergency Support Program Mrs Toyosi Akere-Ogunsiji, said they will also donate 500 shelter camps in…