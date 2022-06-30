‘We have zero tolerance for prostitution, cultism, exam practices in Oko Poly’

Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr Francisca Nwafulugo, has charged the newly admitted students of the institution to be worthy in character and learning so as to uphold the values of the institution, adding that the polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism, prostitution and allied social vices.

Dr Nwafulugo gave the charge at the 38th matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic held at the institution’s permanent site, on Saturday last week.

Nwafulugo expressed delight that the new students made the school their choice, assuring them that her administration had never compromised on excellence and quality.

Describing the…