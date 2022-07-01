AFRIMA 2022: Entry submission portal closes on August 5

The International Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is reminding all artistes, music professionals and other relevant stakeholders within Africa and across the diaspora to submit their entries for the 2022 AFRIMA edition, before the portal closes on August 5, 2022.

According to the AFRIMA Juror, representing Diaspora Northern America, Hadja Kobele Keita, who drop the hint in Washington DC, United States of America, said that the award platform would not extend the submission date beyond August 5, 2022.

“It is important that all relevant parties submit their entries on time this year. We are a very thorough and transparent organisation, and we have a clear…