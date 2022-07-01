Flood cuts off Bauchi-Gombe federal highway

A heavy downpour that lasted several hours between Thursday night and Friday morning has cut off the Federal Highway between Bauchi and Gombe linking Adamawa and States.

With the development, all traffic along the axis has been diverted to Bauchi – Darazo – Dukku – Gombe road prolonging the journey of about 150km from Bauchi to Gombe thereby putting motorists and other road users in dilemma.

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that the Bauchi-Gombe federal highway in Kirfi local government area has been cut off following a flood that accompanied heavy rainfall.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Yusuf Abdullahi, who…