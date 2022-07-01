Gov. Yahaya Bello inspects projects, expresses satisfaction

The governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has inspected all ongoing projects across the state and has expressed satisfaction.

Addressing newsmen at Kogi State Specialist Hospital Lokoja, shortly after he inspected some projects executed by contractors across the confluence city.

”Exactly at this spot, precisely in October last year, I interviewed the contractor handling this hospital, and I did express my dissatisfaction over the quality of the job that was being executed.

”Today, June 30, 2022, I have come back to inspect the same job again here at Kogi State Specialist Hospital, and I am highly satisfied with the quality of work done.

”GYB (Gov Yahya Bello) stands…