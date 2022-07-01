Islamic clerics in Ogun decry insecurity, ASUU strike, ‘unchecked corruption’ in Nigeria

THE Ogun State League of Imams and Alfas has decried the rising insecurity in the country, the prolonged strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other issues bedevilling the country.

In a statement bordering on the state of the nation released on Wednesday, the league noted that corruption was killing Nigeria in a way that it could “send the country to an early grave.”

In the the statement signed by president-general and secretary-general, Shaykh Dhikrullahi Afe-Babalola and Shaykh Imam Tajudeen Adewunmi, respectively, the league noted that the entire Muslims of Ogun State were concerned about the unpleasant state of the country.

The clerics…