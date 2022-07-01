(JUST IN): I never had any meeting with Wike in France, says Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied speculations that he held a meeting with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. in France over the 2023 general elections.

While admitting that he was in France for an important engagement, Tinubu added that he didn’t have any meeting with Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever, adding that the speculation was false.

In a statement by Tunde Rahman on Friday, Tinubu added that though he held Wike in high esteem, he had no basis to hold a meeting with the Rivers State governor.

According to the statement: “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of…