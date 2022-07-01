Link between informal economy and economic development in Nigeria

The term “informal economy” covers a vast array of circumstances and events throughout the country. In contrast, working in the informal economy (IE) is frequently based on small or undefined workplaces, unsafe and unhealthy working conditions, unregulated, low levels of skills and productivity, low or irregular incomes, long working hours, and a lack of access to information, markets, financing, training, and technology.

Informal activities are those that occur outside of the legal framework and government regulation. The informal economy can be viewed as either the nature of the enterprise’s operations or the nature of its employee relationships. Consequently, millions of…