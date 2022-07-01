NCAC, NCWS to launch cultural brand to empower Nigerian women

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the National Council for Women Society (NCWS) have reached an agreement to launch a new brand that will empower vulnerable Nigerian women and create a platform for them to contribute to national development.

This agreement was reached when the newly elected executive of the NCWS led by Hajia Lami Adamu paid a courtesy visit to NCAC headquarters in Abuja.

Hajia Adamu commended the warm reception accorded her and her team. She said she was at the Council headquarters to introduce the newly inaugurated executive of the Women Society to the Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, who has been a pillar of support to the women…