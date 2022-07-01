Oyetola to opposition parties: I will be re-elected by the electorate

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Friday told the opposition parties that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be re-elected by the electorate in governorship elections set to hold on July 16th 2022.

The governor said this in Ila-Orangun in Ila Local Government Area of the state during his re-election campaign programme, adding “this power is in my hand, I am confident that the electorate will help me retain it. My eight years in power as governor is sure with God on my side.”

“It will take PDP 30 years for them to contest again in Osun State because of the defeat they will suffer on July 16th. They should use this period to prepare for governance,…