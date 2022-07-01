Police nab four suspected killer cultists in Edo

Determined to stem the rising cases of cult killings in Edo State, the police have arrested four suspected cultists in Benin.

A statement on Friday by the deputy spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command Jennifer Iwegbu gave the names of the suspects as Esosa Eregborowo, 35 and Frank Obazee, 34.

Iwegbu, an assistant superintendent of police disclosed that the duo were arrested at Iguosodin Community Upper Siluko Road, Benin City.

She said that they confessed to being members of the dreaded Eiye Confraternity.

According to her, two other suspected cultists, Minister Godwin, 18 and Jeremiah Timothy, 22 who were nabbed at Eweka by Siluko Road, Benin City also confessed to being…