Showmax premieres ‘Journey of the beats’, includes companion Spotify playlist with each episode

Journey of the Beats debuts exclusively on Showmax is currently. The 10-part documentary series produced by creative entrepreneur and the creator of Storm Records, Obi Asika, tells a once-in-a-lifetime story that explores the origin and evolution of Afrobeats and black music.

Each episode of the series is complemented by a Spotify playlist. Episode One: Origins and the Switch Up is curated by Ed Keazor, co-director and producer on Journey of the Beats and a historian, lawyer and musician.

This Spotify playlist of 103 songs straddles the grooves that made Nigeria dance from the dawn of time, with traditional drum and melodic tunes, through to the birth of modern popular music in…