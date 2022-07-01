Why UNWTO conference in Nigeria may not hold in Nov

The organised private sector under the umbrella of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) has dissociated itself from the proposed hosting of UNWTO meeting by the Federal Government of Nigeria as the private stakeholders are not clear with the functionality of the conference as it relates to the development and promotion of tourism and economy of the country.

The President of FTAN, Mr Nkereuwem Onung made this known at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, saying the minister of Information and Culture cannot work in isolation when tourism is put into view as a critical sector in Nigeria economy.

“We see the hosting of the UNWTO conference as a waste of…