Alaafin’s wife dies months after monarch’s death

Wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Olori Kafayat Adeyemi has died.

The news of her death is coming two months after the transition of her husband, Late Oba Adeyemi.

Olori Adeyemi, according to a competent source, passed on in her sleep after her daily routine physical exercise on Friday in the United States of America.

At the time of filing this report, the burial arrangement is yet to be made public by the family but our source hinted that as a devout Muslim, her remains will be interred within 24 hours of the announcement of her death.

The deceased who is the mother of the Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pension Board, Prince Adeyemi…