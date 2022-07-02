GOC lauds troops’ resilience, doggedness in fighting terrorism

The General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Maj General Uwem Bassey has lauded the Nigerian Army for their resilience and doggedness in fighting terrorists and insurgents in the country.

Uwem stated this on Friday on an occasion to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2022, represented by the chief of staff, 8 Division, Brigadier General Muhammad Aminu Abdullahi, Uwem stressed that the Nigerians Army had achieved a lot towards ensuring peace and tranquillity in the land in collaboration with other security forces and promised to sustain the tempo despite all odds.

He further disclosed that the weeklong annual event line up to commemorate NADCEL 2022 would be used to…