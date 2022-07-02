How fans took Funke Akindele-JJC Skillz’s marriage crash

It was a shocking news for the lovers of Funke Akindele and his ex-husband, Abdul Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz on Thursday, June 30th, as the latter announced that things have been really difficult for them and they have both separated.

According to him, he had to move out of the house three months ago at Funke Akindele’s insistence and apart from the public appearance they both had at the just-concluded African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA), they have not been able to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of their relationship.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, June 30th, he wrote: “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I…