Lack of research, database bane of Nigeria development ― Bayelsa Gov, Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has observed that the lack of investment in research, database and statistics for planning is the bane of Nigeria’s developmental progress.

Speaking during the Second Public Lecture of the University of Africa Toru-Orua (UAT) organised by the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences, Senator Diri appealed that the Tertiary Education Tax Fund (TETFUND) and others, including the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), needed to do more in research funding.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor underscored research as capable of providing solutions to developmental challenges and…