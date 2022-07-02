NIS rescues 20-year-old victim of human trafficking in Oyo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued a 20-year-old victim of human trafficking in Saki, Oyo State.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Ibadan at the weekend, the NIS Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Adetunji said the victim who has been handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP) is carrying three-month-old pregnancy.

Adetunji said the 20-year-old victim of human trafficking was brought from Akwa-Ibom to Oyo State on June 19 by the suspect with a promise to get her a good job.

Adetunji said the suspect was aware of the victim’s pregnancy before engaging her as a sex worker.

“Instead of getting her the promised job, she…