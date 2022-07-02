Police arrest man with N80,000 worth of fake notes at POS outlet in Delta

The police in Asaba, Delta State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Michael Ozor from Abakiliki in Ebonyi State, with fake naira notes to the tune of N80,000.

The suspect was alleged to have made a POS transaction with the fake notes at Oko international market in Asaba with the intent to defraud the operator before the arrest.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement on Saturday, operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad while on routine patrol along the Asaba/Onitsha bridge sighted a mob, attacking the man in the market.

The statement added that the team rushed to the scene and rescued him as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile,…