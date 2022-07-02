WaterAid commissions N42m water projects in Bauchi to promote WASH activities in rural communities

WaterAid Nigeria has commissioned water projects in two communities in the Tafawa-Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State with a promise to extend the same facility to other vulnerable villages in the area soon.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Acting General Manager of the State Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASA), Engineer Ibrahim Yusuf said that the project was jointly executed with the support of an NGO, Latter-Day Saints Charities (LDSC) and WaterAid Nigeria.

He also said that the projects located at Mbwar and Kumbukdi communities in Tafawa-Balewa LGA were part of the programme tagged “Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery in Nigeria” to be…