Wealth creation: The rules  – Tribune Online

Let us first of all identify our money personality. We all use money differently. Sometimes you will be a spender, other times you will be a saver.

Each and everyone of us have a dominant money personality driven by specific needs, your current stage in life, and other external factors like peer pressure and your background. Others include the way you spend and save your money. It is important to understand how the way you manage money affects your financial future.

If you are a spender you will most likely like to treat yourself, enjoy shopping, you always experience shoppers’ remorse – (regret your purchase when the good feeling passes), you often feel addicted to buying…