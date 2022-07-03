Bandits kill one, shoot community leader, abduct four women in Plateau

Armed bandits terrorising Mangu local government area of Plateau State have killed a young man, Chamsan, shot his father who is a community leader, Baba Yarima Jabil and abducted two other women and kidnapped another two women at Washna Village, Panyam District, Mangu local government area of the state.

It would be recalled that no fewer than three traditional rulers and other prominent indigenes of the Mangu local government area of the state were recently abducted by the bandits.

Tribune Online learnt that the armed bandits attacked the resident of a community leader of Angwan Baraya Village, Jannaret Ward, Gindiri District, Mangu Local Government Area, Baba Yarima Jabil, in…