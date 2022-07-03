Benue’ll never surrender land to FG —Ortom

BENUE State governor, Samuel Ortom has the state will not surrender its land to the federal government in any form claiming the central government only wants to deceive the people.

Ortom stated this at the kick-off of the distribution of farm seedlings in Makurdi, on Saturday, while reacting to the re-introduction of the Water Resources Bill at the House of Representatives last Wednesday.

The controversial bill was introduced in the eighth assembly but rejected by Nigerians and later came in form of an executive bill. Nigerians were amazed that the bill was again for the third time re-introduced.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ortom expressed disappointment over the…