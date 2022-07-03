Chekwas not APGA presidential standard-bearer, expelled in 2003 — Abia APGA

Following claims by the founding national chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie that he is the presidential standard-bearer of the party, the Abia All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has debunked that claim, stating he is no longer a member of the party.

The Abia State chairman of the party, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, debunked the claim while briefing newsmen in Umuahia, disclosing that Okorie was expelled from the party in 2003 over anti-party activities and embezzlement of party funds.

Ehiemere said, “For record purposes, Chekwas Okorie is not a member of APGA let alone being its presidential candidate.

“He has lost his political value and credibility as far as…