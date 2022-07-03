Kogi acting CJ laments poor financial state of the High Courts

The Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi has lamented over the poor financial situation of the high courts in the country.

He made this known while inaugurating the Council of Judges for the High Court of Justice in the state.

While acknowledging that adequate remuneration for Judges and staff of the court was important, he lamented the poor financial position of the High Court, hinting that he inherited a huge debt burden owed to corporate organisations and individual lenders and met nothing in the coffers of the High Court.

He said the financial status of the organization would be periodically made public while there would be regular meetings with staff…