Muraina Ajibola leads 18,000 PDP members to APC in Oyo

The Oyo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Isaac Omodewu, the Oyo South Senatorial candidate of the party, Akogun Sarafadeen Alli and other leaders of the party in the State over the weekend received a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North Federal constituency, Hon. Muraina Ajibola and over 18,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

At the meeting were the vice-chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Olaide Abas, former Secretary of the party, Hon. Mojeed Olaoya and other party leaders in Ibarapa land.

Ajibola while speaking during the reception said he has the records of about 18,000…