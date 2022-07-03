NDE disburses start-up tools to youths in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has distributed to youths in Ekiti State start-up tools and equipment under its School-on-Wheel training scheme as part of its mandate to create jobs for the unemployed.

The Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who spoke during the disbursement to the beneficiaries in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the federal government would not relent in its bid to ensure citizens are gainfully engaged especially through self-employment, hence the training.

Represented by the state coordinator of NDE, Mustapha Saliu Kayode, the DG explained that the eighteen beneficiaries were trained under its School-on-Wheel scheme which is the…