Our fathers were called boys during the apartheid period —Darkey

Mr. Darkey Africa is the Consul-General, South Africa Commission in Nigeria. He spoke with SEGUN KASALI on his struggles and activism during the apartheid period in South Africa.

How was growing up, amidst the apartheid struggle in South Africa?

I grew up under the burden of apartheid. There were a lot of things we were not allowed to have, not allowed to do and some of us at an early age, had to develop political consciousness because we don’t have to be in a situation like that. And as a result, we were brought into the struggle at early age. We were not allowed to go to the same school with the whites despite the fact that we were brilliant students at our time. During our…