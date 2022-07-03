Overstretched facilities: Health care in need of lifeline

ADEOLA OTEMADE reports on why health care facilities in the country, especially government hospitals need more attention from the government and private organisations.

With a population of nearly 200 million, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, but it still struggles to offer its people access to quality medical facilities which is one of the basic needs of an average citizen. According to an online report, government expenditure on health is considerably slimmer than what comes from private contributions, with a difference of billions of naira.

Currently, about 3.9 percent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product is invested in the health sector, which is considerably…