Police arrest suspected fake officer in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Police command has arrested a suspected fake police officer, Enyi Friday, from Umunwagu Idembia in Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi State.

The suspect is accused of deceiving innocent citizens in the state with his fake uniform.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Sunday.

According to Anyanwu, the suspect was caught wearing the uniform of a Police Corporal by the Commander of Ebubeagu Security outfit in Ezza South LGA of the State.

He then noted that the suspect has been handed over to the State Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

The statement…