Shehu Sani to join protest    

Senator Shehu Sani has declared his interest to join the planned protest by family members of the kidnapped victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack over the failure of the government to secure their release after over 95 days in the hands of the terrorists.

Recall that the planned protest was announced recently by the families of the remaining abducted 50 passengers in order to force the Federal Government to hasten action to secure their release.

Sani, who is also the President of the Civil Rights Congress (CRC) promised to be physically present during the protest to lend his voice by calling on the government to act now and not later for the sake of the lives of victims, who…