Tinubu will win Ondo votes ​― AYPF

A socio-political group, the Akoko Youths Patriotic Front (AYPF) has declared its readiness to give total support to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards winning all the four local government areas in Akokoland and the entire Ondo State during the 2023 presidential election.

The group who described Tinubu as the best candidate from the South-West to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 election said the people of the area will throw their weight behind Tinubu as the people of Akokoland have benefited from him through the Senator representing Ondo North, Senator Ajayi Boroffice.

