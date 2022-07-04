2023: APC North-East tackles North-West, wants Tinubu’s running mate from North Central

STAKEHOLDERS from the North-East zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set for a showdown with their counterparts from the North-West over the slot for the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 election.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) has since sent the name of Kabiru Masari as running mate to the presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, amidst speculation that the party would soon substitute him before the deadline stipulated by the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Tinubu, at a function last week, had said he was still consulting over his running mate. Masari is incidentally from Katsina, in the North-West as the incumbent…