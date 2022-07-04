ARMTI concludes agripreneurship training for new generation farmers

Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Kwara State has just concluded a five-day training programme for selected 40 youths from states in the country on the basics of agripreneurship.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training programme, the executive director of the institute, Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, said that the aim was to position the youth to engage in agribusiness as an alternative to the elusive white collar jobs.

He also said that the training programme was expected to make the beneficiaries overcome graduate unemployment problems in the country.

Represented by head, Training Department of the institute, Dr. Abdulrazaq Yahaya, the ARMTI…