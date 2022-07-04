Bowen One-Day VC lauds varisty as best applied leadership training centre in Nigeria

Iyanuoluwa Odedeji, a 300-Level Medicine and Surgery, from College of Health Sciences Bowen University, the 2022 One-Day Vice-Chancellor of the institution, has described Bowen University as the best-applied leadership training centre for undergraduates in Nigeria.

He made the remark after he took over the leadership of the university from the Vice of the institution, Professor Joshua Ogunwole on Wednesday.

According to him, for a vice-chancellor of a university to vacate his office for his students to act for him as the Vice-Chancellor of the university to showcase the leadership training skills the institution inculcates in them, is unprecedented in the history of …