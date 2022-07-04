Equities investors gain N5.6trn in six months

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), following improved corporate earnings by companies, among other factors, ended the first half of the year 2022 on a good note, having appreciated by 21.31 per cent.

Precisely, equities investors earned N5.54 trillion at the end of the first half of 2022 as market capitalisation lost N27.935trillion, from the N22.297 trillion it opened for trading activities on January 4, 2021.

Consequently, the overall market performance, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 21.31 per cent or 9,101.15 basis points to close at 51,817.59 basis points in H1 2022, from 42,716.44 basis points it opened for trading.

Data from the local bourse…