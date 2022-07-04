FCTA sites standard livestock market in Kugbo, Abuja

Just days after the sack of illegal structures and businesses at Kugbo, The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat has initiated moves to convert the site to a standard livestock market.

The Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Abubakar Ibrahim who disclosed this on Monday, noted that the administration is determined to improve the facilities and services of the various livestock markets to standards befitting the status of the FCT.

According to him, the activities of illegal squatters and businesses at the Kugbo market have for long hindered efforts by the Secretariat to organise the market for the…