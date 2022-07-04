Osun 2022:INEC Chairman inspects mock accreditation centres

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),Mahmood Yakubu on Monday commenced with inspection of mock accreditation in Osun state in preparation for the July 16th governorship election.

Speaking at Christ Apostolic Church Secondary school, Araromi centre in Osogbo during the assessment tour, the INEC Chairman said, “We are here on readiness assessment of the commission to conduct the election on the 16th of July 2022 and also to visit the some designated centres while we are doing a mock accreditation exercise”.

“In this particular centre, we achieve 100 per cent success for all those who presented themselves for accreditation so far.”

“Next week, I…