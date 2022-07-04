Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing neighbour’s 3-year-old girl in Anambra 

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a woman, Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, aged 29 years, for allegedly stealing her neighbour’s three-year-old girl.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed the incident in a statement, said the suspect stole the child with the intention of selling her.

According to the statement, ”The Anambra State Command Operatives on 2/7/2022 at 4:30 pm arrested one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29years, a native of Isinkwo Abaomege in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State on alleged case of Child-stealing at Nwawulu street, Okpoko, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Preliminary information reveals that the…